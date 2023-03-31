Union County Munch Madness | Thirsty 32 voting

Nine of the 32 first-round matchups resulted in upsets in Union County Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Seedings were largely based on the number of followers a restaurant had on its Facebook page. Readers had an opportunity to weigh in on each match-up from March 24 to 28.
The biggest upset was No. 16 Mama’s Pizza & Pasta defeating No. 1 Athens Pizza & Kabob in the Greater Matthews region. That region experienced four upsets.
Now it is time for readers to vote for Thirsty 32 match-ups. Vote for your favorite restaurants in four regions (Monroe, Indian Trail, Waxhaw and Greater Matthews) from March 31 to April 4.
We’ll post the Sweet 16 on April 7.
