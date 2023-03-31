Union County Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Monroe

Monroe experienced just one first-round upset in Union County Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 11 Southern Roots Bar and Grill upset Nov. 6 Oasis Sandwich Shop, earning the opportunity to take on No. 3 Pepperoni’s Pizza.
Will the round of Thirsty 32 be just as predictable? We’ll see April 7 when we announce winners. Readers can vote for their favorite restaurants from March 31 to April 4.
