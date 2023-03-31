Union County Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Indian Trail

Indian Trail saw two first-round upsets in Union County Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 14 Chokh Di Noodle House prevailed over No. 3 Tap and Vine for the biggest upset of the region and one of the top upsets of the tournament. Chokh Di Noodle House will take on Migg’s Place in round two.
The other upset involved No. 12 Omega Coney Island edging out No. 5 100 Main Beef and Barbeque for a chance to take on former champion The Bridge Restaurant.
The focus now shits to the Thirsty 32. Voting spans from March 31 to April 4. We crown winners April 7.
