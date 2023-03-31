Union County Munch Madness Thirsty 32 | Greater Matthews

Greater Matthews experienced the most first-round upsets of any region in Union County Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
In an epic battle of the pizza joints, No. 16 Mama’s Pizza prevailed over top-seeded Athens Pizza & Kabob for the biggest upset of the tournament. No. 15 Bisonte Pizza also topped No. 2 Moochies Tavern. No. 13 Sabor Latin Street Grill pulled off a major upset by taking out No. 4 Hickory Tavern.
Thirsty 32 voting runs from March 31 to April 4. Winners will be announced April 7.
