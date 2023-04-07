Union County Munch Madness Sweet 16 | Waxhaw

Waxhaw restaurants Emmet’s Social Table, Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub, Maxwell’s Tavern and Provisions Waxhaw reached the Sweet 16 in Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 1 Provisions Waxhaw and No. 4 Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub dance in round-three action.
Provisions Waxhaw offers visitors a tasty breakfast or lunch after working up an appetite shopping in its market. It defeated El Vallarta, which has developed a large following in Waxhaw for its Mexican cuisine.
Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub is a great place to pair a pint of Guinness with classics like fish and chips, bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, and shepherd's pie. It won over Hacienda El Rey, a restaurant that touts the best fajitas in town.
No. 2 Emmet’s Social Table also takes on No. 3 Maxwell’s Tavern.
Emmet’s Social Table has been serving elevated small dishes with craft beer and cocktails in an open environment since 2018. It claimed victory over Fox’s Pizza Den, which serves pies for all tastes, whether you like veggies, chicken fajitas or barbecue chicken.
Maxwell’s Tavern serves a lot of variety, from flank steaks to classic BLTs with a variety of burgers and salads. It beat Stacks Kitchen, a diner known for serving breakfast all day as well as burgers and sandwiches for lunch.
Third-round voting will continue through April 11.
