Union County Munch Madness | Sweet 16 voting

Nine of the top-seeded restaurants in Union County Weekly’s 2023 Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork have advanced to the Sweet 16.
Each of the top four seeds in Waxhaw have reached the Sweet 16. No. 7 Hathaway’s Fried Chicken upset No. 2 East Frank Superette to join the top seeds in Monroe.
Indian Trail and Monroe experienced more uncertainty. The No. 15 and 16 seeds, both pizza places, have survived the Greater Matthews region, while No. 1, 6, 7 and 12 seeds are still alive in Indian Trail .
Readers can vote for Sweet 16 matches through April 11: Monroe, Indian Trail, Waxhaw and Greater Matthews. Winners will be posted April 14.
