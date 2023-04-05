Monroe restaurants Fox’s Alley Bowling Bar & Grill, Hathaway’s Fried Chicken, Pepperoni’s Pizza and The Smoke Pit have advanced to the Sweet 16 in Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
No. 1 Fox’s Alley Bowling Bar & Grill takes on No. 4 The Smoke Pit in third-round action.
Fox’s Alley is not just a bowling alley but an award-winning wing joint. It defeated Spiro’s Hilltop, a nice place to enjoy fish or steak.
The Smoke Pit serves up all things BBQ, including super spuds and jumbo wings. It won over Franklin Court Grille, a place that attracts fans of American classics made from scratch.
No. 3 Pepperoni’s Pizza and No. 7 Hathaway’s Fried Chicken will also square off.
Pepperoni's Pizza is a locally owned place to pick up pizza, subs and wings. It knocked off Southern Roots Bar and Grill, a place you can find some great fried fish.
Hathaway's Fried Chicken is a destination for all types of chicken dishes. It beat East Frank Superette and Kitchen, a gathering place that can make a great sandwich.
Readers can vote through April 11.
