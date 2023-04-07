Union County Munch Madness Sweet 16 | Indian Trail

Mia Famiglia Pizzeria, Migg’s Place, Omega Coney Island and Sileo’s New York Deli have advanced to the Sweet 16 in Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Readers can choose between No. 1 Sileo’s New York Deli and No. 12 Omega Coney Island in one of two Indian Trail region match-ups.
Sileo's New York Deli earns raves reviews for its New York-style taste, earning Best Sandwich Shop in Union County Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards. Sileo’s defeated Grapes Bistro and Wine Bar, which serves a healthy number of small plates for a wine bar.
Omega Coney Island offers something truly unique to the Charlotte region – a Detroit-style hot dog experience. It upset The Bridge Restaurant, which serves home cookin' that hits the spot.
The other Indian Trail region match-up pits No. 6 Migg’s Place against No. 7 Mia Famiglia Pizzeria.
Migg's Place is a diner where you'll find some creativity in the dishes, such as Cheeseburger Soup and the Breakfast Burger Bomb. It won over Chokh Di Noodle House, a must-go if you love Thai food.
Mia Famiglia Pizzeria not only won Munch Madness in 2021 but it earned Best Italian Food in Union County Weekly’s Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the last three years. It defeated The Trail House, which serves modern spins on American classics.
Voting continues through April 11.
