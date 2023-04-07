Union County Munch Madness Sweet 16 | Greater Matthews

Bisonte Pizza, Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, Mama’s Pizza and Stallings Rockstore Bar-B-Q will represent the Greater Matthews region in the Sweet 16 of Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
The first match-up involves No. 5 Stallings Rockstore Bar-B-Q vs. No. 16 Mama’s Pizza.
Stallings Rockstore Bar-B-Q has a memorable appearance and wood-smoked barbecue. It defeated Sabor Latin Street Grill, which serves sizzling street food.
Mama's Pizza & Pasta serves up delicious gourmet pies, including white pizzas. Mama’s grounded Poppyseeds, where you can get your daily bagel fix with breakfast foods or specialty sandwiches.
The second match-up involves No. 3 Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato vs. No. 15 Bisonte Pizza.
Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato has three restaurants in the area, including Stallings, which serves tasty lobster fajitas. Carnitas won over Mario's Italian Restaurant, which has earned awards for its classic Italian dishes.
Bisonte Pizza is the creation of the DaPolito brothers from Buffalo, New York. Bisonte claimed victory over Fresh Chef Restaurant, which serves up great food on Meatloaf Mondays, Taco Tuesdays or any other day of the week.
Sweet 16 voting continues through April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.