Union County Munch Madness | Final Fork voting

Chicken, pizza and tavern grub are still in the running to win Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
The Final Fork is here as the Indian Trail, Greater Matthews, Monroe and Waxhaw regions each have a restaurant in place competing for the Munch Madness championship.
Indian Trail/Greater Matthews restaurants
The first match-up includes Mia Famiglia Pizzeria and Bisonte Pizza.
Mia Famiglia Pizzeria, an seventh seed, captured the Indian Trail crown after securing wins against No. 1 Sileo’s NY Deli in the Edible Eight, No. 6 Migg’s Place in the Sweet 16, No. 2 The Trail House in the Thirsty 32 and No. 10 Sun Valley Cafe in the first round.
Mia Famiglia Pizzeria won the 2021 tournament. It reached the Thirsty 32 in 2020 and qualified for the bracket in 2019.
Bisonte Pizza, a 15th seed, pulled off an incredible run to win the Greater Matthews region after upsetting No. 5 Stallings Rockstore in the Edible Eight, No. 3 Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato in the Sweet 16, No. 10 Fresh Chef Restaurant in the Thirsty 32 and No. 2 Moochies Tavern in the first round.
2023 marks the first time Bisonte Pizza qualified for the tournament.
Monroe/Waxhaw restaurants
The second match-up features Maxwell’s Tavern and Hathaway’s Fried Chicken.
Maxwell’s Tavern, a third seed, claimed the Waxhaw region after beating No. 4 Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub in the Edible Eight, No. 2 Emmet’s Social Table in the Sweet 16, No. 6 Stacks in the Thirsty 32 and No. 14 Ice Cream and Pizza Works in the opening round.
Maxwell’s Tavern reached the Thirsty 32 in 2021, Sweet 16 in 2020 and Thirsty 32 in 2019.
Hathaway’s Fried Chicken, a seventh seed, overcame tough odds in the Monroe region with wins over No. 1 Fox’s Alley Bowling Bar & Grill in the Edible Eight, No. 3 Pepperoni’s Pizza in the Sweet 16, No. 2 East Frank Superette in the Thirsty 32 and No. 10 Mac’s Fish & Chicken in round one.
Hathaway’s Fried Chicken reached the Thirsty 32 round in 2021, Edible Eight in 2020 and Sweet 16 in 2019.
Ready to vote?
Readers can vote for their Final Fork favorites through April 25. We’ll announce the final two restaurants on April 28.
The winner of the Indian Trail bracket has traditionally won the tournament. Mia Famiglia Pizzeria won the 2021 tournament. The Bridge won in 2020 and 2019. A 2022 tournament was not held after a computer meltdown.
