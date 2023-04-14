Union County Munch Madness | Edible 8 voting

After three rounds of voting, we have reached the Edible Eight of Union County Weekly’s Road to the Final Fork.
Winners of these four match-ups will represent their region (Monroe, Indian Trail, Waxhaw and Greater Matthews) in the Final Fork. They’ll also earn No. 1 seeds in next year’s Munch Madness.
Readers can vote for the following matches:
Indian Trail
No. 1 Sileo’s NY Deli vs. No. 7 Mia Famiglia Pizzeria
• No. 1 Sileo’s NY Deli offers breakfast and lunch diners a reminder of home. It defeated No. 12 Omega Coney Island.
• No. 7 Mia Famiglia Pizzeria has won Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness before. It edged out No. 6 Migg’s Place.
Greater Matthews
No. 5 Stallings Rockstore vs No. 15 Bisonte Pizza
• No. 5 Stallings Rockstore Bar-B-Q earns the respect of many barbecue pork experts. It won over No. 16 Mama’s Pizza.
• No. 15 Bisonte Pizza serves up a selection of Buffalo, New York and speciality pizzas. It upset No. 3 Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato.
Waxhaw
No. 3 Maxwell’s Tavern vs. No. 4 Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub
• No. 3 Maxwell’s Tavern serves up good burgers and sandwiches as well as a slew of other entrees. It unseated No. 2 Emmet’s Social Table.
• No. 4 Mary O'Neill's Irish Pub features The Kilmaine burger and Irish Chicken Curry as specialties. It knocked out No. 1 Provisions Waxhaw.
Monroe
No. 1 Fox’s Alley Bowling Bar & Grill vs. Nov. 7 Hathaway’s Fried Chicken
• No. 1 Fox’s Alley Bowling Bar & Grill has so many varieties of chicken wings. Can you say spicy peanut butter honey? It rolled over No. 4 The Smoke Pit.
• Nov. 7 Hathaway’s Fried Chicken complements an American classic with Southern sides. It picked off No. 13 Pepperoni’s Pizza.
Readers can vote today through Tuesday, April 18. We’ll announce winners by Friday, April 21.
