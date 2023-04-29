Union County Munch Madness | Championship Voting

Mia Famiglia Pizzeria and Maxwell’s Tavern will square off in the championship round of Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork.
Mi Famiglia, of Indian Trail,is seeking its second championship. The pizzeria won two years ago. As a No. 7 seed, Mi Famiglia defeated No. 15 Bisonte Pizza in the Final 4, No. 1 Sileo’s NY Deli in the Edible 8, No. 6 Migg’s Place in the Sweet 16, No. 2 The Trail House in the Thirsty 32 and No. 10 Sun Valley Cafe in the opening round of 64.
Maxwell’s Tavern, of Waxhaw, is seeking its first title. This is the deepest the tavern has advanced in the tournament since getting to the Sweet 16 in 2020. Maxwell’s logged wins against No. 7 Hathaways in the Final 4, No. 4 Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub in the Edible 8, No. 2 Emmet’s Social Table in the Sweet 16, No. 6 Stacks in the Thirsty 32 and No. 14 Ice Cream and Pizza Works in the first round of 64.
May 2 is the deadline for voting for the champion. The champion will be announced May 5.
