WAXHAW – Fall wouldn’t be complete without marching band season.
In addition to providing entertainment at football games, many marching bands compete at local, statewide and national competitions. They practice many hours beginning in early August to create an exciting show that includes music, marching formations, theatrical props and a color guard.
The community can get a sneak peak of the 2022 season at the 15th Annual Union County Marching Band Premier. This is an early performance in a competition setting that provides each band valuable early-season feedback from leading marching band judges.
Eleven high school marching bands will participate: CATA, Cuthbertson, Forest Hills, Marvin Ridge, Monroe, Parkwood, Piedmont, Porter Ridge, Sun Valley, Union Academy and Weddington. Each performance lasts under 15 minutes.
The premier starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Marvin Ridge High School football stadium. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Admission costs $8. Children under 3 get in free.
Organizers tout the event as an inexpensive night of fun for the family. There will be a full selection of homemade dinner items, baked goods and concessions. Guests are encouraged to bring cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.