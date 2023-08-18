MONROE – Union County commissioners convened a brief meeting shortly after Chairman Stony Rushing’s funeral Aug. 14 to hold a previously advertised public hearing and take some time to honor their colleague.
Commissioner Brian Helms described Rushing as a “true champion of the people of Union County.” Helms viewed Rushing as a mentor and good friend.
“Through the years, a lot of people would say that Stony has been polarizing. And you know what? That may very well be true,” Helms said. “But Stony would always take the time to talk to people. And he would always take the time to listen to people.”
Rushing aligned with Helms and Melissa Merrell during the 2022 election campaign. The trio became known as the Conservative Red Wall.
Rushing sought to repair the government’s relationship with Union County Public Schools, instill more fiscally conservative tax principles and clean up issues he saw with the public works department.
Merrell said Rushing didn’t think he had enemies. His view was that disagreements could always be worked out.
“You couldn’t hurt his feelings because all he cared about was doing good, honoring his Lord and savior, loving his wife, loving his children and we heard a lot about water and sewer today,” Merrell said after Rushing was laid to rest. “I want you to know that was very low on his totem pole.”
Rushing had fierce debates with his colleagues in recent years over water and sewer rates and strategies even as he was receiving chemotherapy treatment in 2022 and 2023.
Friends started a prayer group last year for Rushing on Facebook. His wife, Anne-Marie, used that page to keep more than 1,000 supporters updated on upcoming tests, treatments and setbacks.
Anne-Marie described a rough night for her husband 10 days before he would pass in which he was agitated, confused and “talking about sewer even in his semi-sleep.”
“In recent years, Stony led our community through many challenges that required difficult decisions,” N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson said in a statement. “I have no doubt the importance of those decisions and the best for Union County’s future weighed heavily on him in recent months. Our community’s prayers go out to Stony’s wife, Anne-Marie, and his family during this time.”
Dan Schallenkamp, a candidate for Indian Trail mayor, talked to Rushing by phone about a week before he passed. Rushing wanted to give Schallenkamp some advice about running for office.
“I asked him for information on water and county sewer issues,” Schallenkamp said. “He spent over an hour with me, stepping me through many of the current issues related to Indian Trail. He had such a valuable knowledge of these topics. I struggled to keep up in taking notes.
I look back now and feel guilty that he gave me that hour on a Sunday afternoon so close to his passing. Guilty that I took him away from his family for that hour. Stony was a dedicated public servant and I can only hope to emulate his dedication and passion for our great county and its citizens.``
