MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners recognized staff Jan. 18 for reaching milestones for their years of services.
They were as follows:
• 5 years: Katrina Alexander (social services), Whitney Bolick (911 communications), Ashleigh Edwards (library), Alisecia Merriman (sheriff’s office), Cheyenne Miller (social services), Michael Mulligan (911 communications), Lisa Ortiz-Fraticelli (health), Christopher Privette (library), Keosha Reynolds (community support & outreach), Ashley Smith (community support & outreach), Yolanda Williams (human services business ops) and Tracey Woods (social services).
• 10 years: Kay Eudy (register of deeds), Andrew Hogan (register of deeds), Rosa Perez (human services business ops), Sherri Pressley (social services) and Melanie Underwood (human services business ops).
• 15 years: Leslie Brett (sheriff’s office), Thomas Coppedge (sheriff’s office) and Cristina Funderburke (sheriff’s office)
• 20 years: Joshua Carpenter (public works), Anthony Merrell (information technology) and Mark Lemmond (tax administration).
The county also recognized January retirees Victor Adcock (sheriff’s office), Gloria Haney (community support and outreach), Gail Horne (public health) and Bryan Wentz (facilities management).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.