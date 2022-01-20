MONROE – Every three years, Union County Consolidated Human Services Agency in partnership with Novant Health, Atrium Health and other community partners collects health information from residents through a Community Health Assessment.
The assessment is important in determining the key factors that impact the overall health and safety of Union County residents. The assessment is open from Jan. 18 to March 31.
All responses are anonymous and will be compiled to help determine the physical, mental and environmental health needs of Union County residents. The assessment should take about 10 minutes to complete.
“Hearing directly from our residents is the best way to learn about their health experiences,” said Stephanie Starr, community support and outreach director with Union County Human Services. “From this information, we will develop programs and outreach strategies to help those that are in the most need in Union County.”
In addition to being a best practice, the CHA is required by the State of North Carolina for local health departments to receive funding and accreditation. The process examines primary and secondary evidence to develop a factual reflection of population heath resulting from emerging trends and epidemiological statistics. The CHA is required to be completed on either a three- or four-year cycle. Union County completed assessments in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2019.
On the web: www.unioncountync.gov
