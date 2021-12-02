MONROE – Union County has implementing a ban on outdoor burning within 100 feet of an occupied home due to increased fire risk.
State law allows a local Fire Marshal authority to issue a burn ban within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling.
This local burn ban is an additional protection to the statewide burn ban implemented by the North Carolina Forest Service on Nov. 29, 2021, which bans all outdoor burning more than 100 feet from an occupied home and cancels all burning permits until further notice.
The county ban covers unincorporated areas of Union County. Some municipalities within the County have a burn ordinance and their residents will need to check with their local officials on restrictions.
Residents may use a gas or charcoal grill, as well as a fire pit, as long as the fire can be contained with a cover. Residents using a fire pit or outdoor fireplace must ensure the fire is fully extinguished, and cold to the touch, before leaving the structure unattended.
Burning in piles, barrels or any uncontained manner is prohibited.
“Winds can easily blow embers and we do not want a small fire to become a significant or potentially life-threatening event,” said Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli. “There have been several brush, grass or leaf fires within the County in the last few days and this action is necessary to prevent additional fires.”
The last time Union County enacted a local burn ban was in 2016. Union County’s burn ban will remain in effect until the NC Forest Service lifts its burn ban or when Fire Marshal Rigoli determines there has been a significant amount of rainfall to lift the local ban.
