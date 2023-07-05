MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed July 5 that the search for a missing person has turned into a homicide investigation.
The sheriff’s office began investigating the disappearance of Kierstyn Williamson, 18, of Laurens, S.C., on July 2 after learning she was believed to be at a home in the 500 block of Bethpage Lane in Monroe.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted detectives, deputies and crime scene personnel in the search.
Sheriff Eddie Cathey confirmed July 5 that a female body believed to be Williamson was found July 4.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice.”
Officials arrested Joshua Newton, 25, on charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. They also arrested Victoria Smith, 22, on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about the case to call 911, its main office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
