MONROE – Union County will contract with McGrath Human Resource Group to engage in a pay and classification study for the local government’s employees.
Julie Broome, human resources director, said the county did an internal review of pay ranges in 2021.
“Market volatility has prompted a review of this information to keep pace with current market conditions related to pay and benefits,” Broome wrote in an internal memo. “This study will include an external market analysis to identify the competitive market, along with a comprehensive job analysis and internal analysis to update the classification system, evaluate exemption status, review career progression opportunities, and review benefits and special pays for competitive analysis.”
The county received proposals from seven firms through October 2022 and interviewed four of them. McGrath Human Resource Group, based in Jamestown, Tennessee, was the preferred firm. The firm has worked with more than 400 clients in 38 states, including The Town of Holly Springs in 2022.
The county will pay the $110,500 for the pay study in installments.
The county outlined three goals for the pay study in its request for proposal:
• Attract and retain highly qualified and motivated employees by ensuring compensation and benefits are competitive in the market;
• Clearly outline promotional opportunities and provide recognizable compensation growth; and
• Maintain competitive salaries and benefits with other regional government entities and private employers.
The county had 1,601 full or part-time employees working under 406 unique job classifications as of Aug. 30, 2022, according to the RFP.
