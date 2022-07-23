MONROE – The Union County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers announced a call for vendors and exhibitors for the 2022 Union County Heritage Festival.
The festival takes place Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Agricultural and Events Center.
The event is a celebration of the natural, cultural and historical heritage of Union County. This marks the ninth year of the event.
The Union County Heritage Festival is seeking vendors and exhibitors in the following categories: arts and crafts, natural products, garden, farm and agricultural, cultural and community, nature and science, health and fitness, and recycling and conservation.
Vendor booth fees cost $25 for outdoor spaces, and $50 or $60 for indoor booths. Nonprofit booth fees are $0 outdoors, and $25 or $35 for indoor booths. All fees increase by $25 after Aug. 1.
Applications are available at https://www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org/vendor-documents
The day begins at 8 a.m. with the Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk, with sign up options for the On-site 5K or Run Anywhere 5K. Proceeds benefit the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.
The festival features a vendor fair, exhibitors, food trucks, live entertainment, kids creative and educational activities, raffle prizes, and free talks and cooking demonstrations. Guests also enjoy the 4-H Expo going on simultaneously featuring club displays, a horse show, livestock show, rabbit and poultry shows, a bake off, safety demonstrations and a talent showcase.
