MONROE – The Union County Heritage Festival has launched the 2022 Heritage Festival Middle School
Art Contest to give rising middle-schoolers a creative activity over the summer.
The contest is open to all Union County middle school students who will be in grades six, seven or eight for the 2022-23 school year, including private, public, and home-schooled students. The deadline for emailed submissions is Aug. 31.
The theme is Thriving with Nature to encourage awareness of the benefits of spending time in nature. The art should reflect the theme. It may be created with any kind of mixed media (more than one medium or material), and either 2D or 3D.
Parents are asked to submit the child’s artwork first via email through Aug. 31.
A panel will choose three winners. All entries will be on display at the Union County Heritage Festival at the Union County Agricultural and Events Center in Monroe on Sept. 17.
Festival attendees will be encouraged to vote on their favorite art piece. The artwork with the most votes will earn the title ‘Crowd Favorite.’ Winners will receive gift cards ($100 for first, $50 for second, $25 for third and $25 for crowd favorite).
Complete rules are available at www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org/contests.
Questions may be addressed to Jennifer Crumpler at 704-296-4213 or jennifer.crumpler@unioncountync.gov.
