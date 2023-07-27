MONROE – The Union County Heritage Festival Committee is accepting entries through July 31 for its annual T-shirt logo design contest. The winning design will be used on the Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk race shirt.
The contest is open to everyone with ties to Union County.
The design must include the text: Union County Heritage Festival Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run/Walk September 23, 2023, and include a fun, animated illustration of a wild turkey.
Designs are to be submitted via e-mail as a PNG, JPEG or PDF file. The artist’s name, full mailing address and phone number should be included in the submitting email.
If not a resident of Union County, the place of employment, school or art association affiliated with should be included. Artists will be notified when their submission is received. The winner will be notified the week of Aug. 15.
The winning design should reflect a family-oriented event, be colorful and graphically appealing, have lettering that is easy to read, and above all, have a really great illustration of a wild turkey.
The design will be used on a white T-shirt and be limited to a maximum of 5 colors.
Prizes for the winning entry include a cash award of $200, two free T-shirts with the winning design, artist’s name on the T-shirt, and special recognition online and on social media.
There is no cost to enter. Artists may submit up to two designs for consideration.
Visit https://www.unioncountyheritagefestival.org/contests for complete rules.
Questions may be directed to Sheila Jeffrey Sheila.e.jeffrey@gmail.com.
