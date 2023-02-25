MONROE – Union County has delayed accepting $19,600 from the N.C. Division of Public Health for tuberculosis screening and treatment as staff gets answers to commissioners’ questions about potential unfunded mandates.
County staff viewed acceptance of the funding as routine but Commissioner Brian Helms removed the item from the Feb. 20 consent agenda to ask a few questions.
“I think that tuberculosis control is very important in our county and so I'm not necessarily against combating the disease,” Helms said. “However, it seems as though every time we accept state or federal dollars, there's always some strings attached.”
The money stems from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Uniting for Ukraine. The DHS program grants Ukrainians fleeing from Russia's invasion a two-year stay in the U.S. if they have a supporter who helps with housing, education and health care.
Public Health Director Dennis Joyner told commissioners the federal government provides funding to the states, which trickles down to local health departments. Union County received a little over $10,000 back in the fall for the same program and has treated 226 people, according to Joyner.
“The state is sharing those resources with local health departments across North Carolina to assist because they realize that this does add some additional demands locally,” Joyner said.
Helms and Commissioner Stony Rushing wondered what other services Union County would be obligated to provide Ukrainian refugees.
Rushing acknowledged the program is reimbursing the county for providing the tuberculosis testing but he wondered if the government was going to pay for the cost of students attending Union County schools or social services supported by taxpayers.
“The only obligation that I'm aware of that we need to do is to assure from a health standpoint that they've adequately received the TB testing,” Joyner told commissioners.
Rushing wanted to know if Union County was providing tuberculosis testing to people living in the U.S. illegally.
“We've taken in people from countries all over the world and right now we're taking in undocumented people from Guatemala, from Mexico, from South America, from Cuba, from all kinds of places,” Rushing said. “If the federal government's going to pay for the Ukrainians, we should be giving them TB tests as well. Maybe the federal government could come up with some money to help with that as well.”
Joyner said the county encourages tuberculosis testing for anyone who is coming in, particularly people from other countries.
Deputy County Manager Michelle Lancaster assured that Joyner’s staff would continue to provide public health services needed for potential tuberculosis patients as staff provides county commissioners answers to their questions.
