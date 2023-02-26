MONROE – Union County has budgeted $75,243 on a temporary chiller for the government center this winter.
The county took the existing chiller offline on Dec. 9 to improve it and contracted with Trane Rental Services to deliver, install and start-up the rental chiller. Once the retinal cost exceeded $50,000, it triggered a board of commissioners vote, which was approved Feb. 20.
Christopher Boyd, facilities management director, wrote in an internal memo to commissioners that his staff hs been monitoring the progress of the chiller upgrade as well as the temperatures outside to determine that the rental will be needed through March 7.
