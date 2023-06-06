MONROE – Union County Government will be ending its membership with the Union County Chamber of Commerce after the group issued a resolution to local and state leaders calling for action that leads to an increase in wastewater capacity.
The chamber’s board of directors approved a resolution May 19 that describes the county’s lack of wastewater capacity as a crisis for business development. County leaders say there is no crisis and that the chamber is basing its opinion on inaccurate information.
“I don't know what the chamber has been told but all I know is that I don’t want to be part of an organization that sends out something like this,” Commissioner Stony Rushing said, noting he has talked to the group multiple times about the issue. “Yet, they don't like it, so they send a resolution to the legislature.”
The chamber is calling for planning and funding that increases wastewater capacity and prioritizes industrial and commercial development. It called on the county’s legislative delegation to establish a committee that includes local elected leaders to research and make recommendations on cost-effective ways to address wastewater capacity.
“After discussion with numerous interest groups, including Union County officials, no plan has been offered to expand wastewater capacity to alleviate in either short-term or long-term the current wastewater crisis faced by businesses and Industry in the county,” reads the resolution. “The lack of long-term planning or efforts to significantly address wastewater capacity has created a sense of urgency that needs immediate attention at all levels of authority.”
Rushing had county staff add the chamber’s resolution as a discussion point at the June 5 Union County Board of Commissioners meeting. He said that the county has prioritized industrial and commercial development and is implementing planning and funding mechanisms for increasing waste water capacity. He outlined some steps the county is taking:
• Passing a school bond that will result in new school projects at Forest Hills High School, East Union Middle School and East Elementary School.
• Putting $15 million toward upfitting pipes from existing sewer plants to new commercial projects in Indian Trail.
• Expanding the 12 Mile Creek Sewer Plant and working on an allocation policy.
Rushing made the distinction that there is a difference between wastewater capacity on paper, which may include permitted development projects that have yet to come to fruition, versus the number of gallons a treatment plant can accommodate. He pointed to Waxhaw as an example of a community that has approved high-density residential projects instead of prioritizing commercial development.
County Manager Brian Matthews said it takes years for permitted projects to come to fruition. He said the county has a clawback provision within its development agreement that if developers don't use wastewater within a certain period of time, the county can claw back that flow.
“It’s not a sky is falling but it is certainly a limitation,” Matthews said of wastewater in Union County. “What we hear, the biggest complaint from the development community, is they are afraid of submitting their projects to go through the review process because they don't want to spend the money, time and effort to then get a no if we get to a point where we are at 100%. That is a possibility.”
Matthews reiterated that the county has wastewater capacity and is continuing to permit projects as the board approves.
Commissioner Melissa Merrell said she talked to Pat Kahle, president of the Union County Chamber, on the phone for 45 minutes trying to convince her to give the county a chance to get more information before the chamber released the resolution.
The call came after the board’s third meeting with engineering consultant Brown and Caldwell regarding the county’s water and sewer situation.
“I told her that my biggest concern was that they felt like there was a crisis and we had no plan,” Merrell said. “I explained to her that we do have a plan but we had just completed the third and final presentation from the water and sewer consultant and we had not had a work session to take that information and update that master plan.”
Commissioners Richard Helms and David Williams did not support leaving the chamber.
Helms took issue with Rushing and Merrell speaking on behalf of the board about wastewater capacity to the municipalities and the chamber of commerce. Both Helms and Williams described the response to the chamber’s resolution as “bullying tactics.”
“It’s now become kind of the modus operandi with these bullying tactics where dissent and disagreement is punished,” Williams said.
Williams agreed with the chamber in calling the county’s wastewater situation a crisis. He said the chamber’s resolution doesn’t demand outcomes but called for immediate action.
He mentioned that every other municipality in the county is a member of the chamber. And cutting ties with the chamber would mean cutting support for jobs and leadership programs.
“I don't like to talk this way but if this passes, this really is the height of nitwittery and boy have we seen some nitwittery these past few months,” Williams said. “I’ll be voting against this motion, you can count on that.”
The height of the discussion resulted in a back-and-forth between Helms and Rushing.
“I’m proud to call my friends at the chamber friends because they have the best interests of Union County and they work at it,” Helms said. “Right after the primary last year, you told me that ‘Richard, you are going to be neutered. You’re not going to be able to accomplish anything –”
“Richard, that’s a damn lie,” Rushing interjected. “That’s a damn lie. That’s a damn lie. You might have heard it from Dennis (Rape, a former commissioner). I don’t use the word neuter. I said castrate. That’s the word I use.”
“Excuse me,” Helms continued, “I was trying to be–”
“I’ve been nice to you but that’s a damn lie and if you and the chamber like lying about stuff like we don't have a plan, that’s maybe why we’re getting out of it,” Rushing said.
Commissioner Brian Helms recommended the county take the $13,000 it puts toward chamber membership and events and put it toward street lighting projects discussed earlier in the meeting. The board voted to do so.
“I would argue that we don't have a wastewater or water crisis in Union County,” Brian Helms said. “But what I do believe that we do have is a crisis of misinformation. I believe things have been skewed to support certain agendas.”
