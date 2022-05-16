MONROE – Residents in four Union County fire districts should expect lower property insurance premiums after the state recognized four fire departments for providing enhanced fire protection and lifesaving services.
Increased investments in training and equipment have led to a higher service level within the Allens Crossroads, Lanes Creek, Stack Road and Jackson fire districts.
"This is a huge accomplishment because these four fire departments took on a challenge to go above and beyond the minimum standards set forth by the state," Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli said.
The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal scores fire departments on a scale of Class 1 to Class 10, with Class 1 being the best rating awarded. The inspections take place typically every five years. The ratings process considers fire station deployment within the fire district, fire department equipment, apparatus, firefighter training/certification and water supply/delivery capabilities. Allens Crossroads, Lanes Creek, Stack Road, and Jackson fire districts recently improved their rating with Insurance Services Office, which collects statistical data that insurance companies use to determine premiums for businesses, industries and residents living within fire department districts.
All county fire departments are now rated at a six or better. Prior to the recent ratings inspection, these four fire departments were classified as 9S fire departments.
"This is the first time all county fire departments have collectively been rated at a six or better," Rigoli said. "It means better protection for residents who trust their safety to these firefighters."
A representative from the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal will recognize the achievements by the fire districts at the Union County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 16.
"These ratings improvements validate that our local firefighters are doing a great job and homeowners are getting a return on their investment following an update to the model we use for funding county fire departments," said Dennis Rape, chairman of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
All 17 fire departments in the unincorporated areas of Union County played a role through a recent countywide water haul evaluation, which determined where fire hydrants are unavailable and tanks must be used to effectively extinguish a fire.
In addition to scoring the fire department, records and data from three county departments (Fire Marshal's Office, Water, Emergency Communications) are also analyzed during the ratings inspections: 911 communications, fire prevention education, fire code enforcement and fire investigations.
