MONROE – North Carolina requires counties to review all properties every eight years, but Union County doesn’t have the staffing to meet that mandate, according to Tax Assessor Van Harrell.
He told county commissioners April 3 that the industry standard is 8,000 parcels per appraiser and mapper. His staff averages 13,500 parcels per appraiser and 21,600 parcels per mapper. He has eight appraisers and five mappers. He’d like to hire one more of each to prepare for the 2025 revaluation.
“We are leveraging technology as much as we possibly can,” Harrell said. “We feel like we can get effectively between 10,000 and 11,000 parcels per appraiser and still make that coverage. But it would help us to have one additional appraiser to fill that gap.”
He is also requesting a market study for multi-family housing, hotels and motels; a data analytics tool; property owner questionnaire; and a $100,000 reserve fund to cover additional costs during reappraisal years.
Harrell has worked 19 years with Union County. He streamlined the tax assessor's office starting in July 2022 so that administration oversees two key areas: collections and personal property as well as real estate appraisal and assessment.
Reappraisals are necessary to ensure property values are fair and reflective of the real estate market.
“We’re not projecting where the market is going to go,” Harrell said. “We are looking at our previous values and showing you where they are at this point in time.”
The state requires revaluations every eight years but counties may choose to shorten the cycles. Both Union and Mecklenburg counties have moved to four-year cycles to reduce wild swings in property values.
“Doing it more often helps the citizens to understand the process and how their tax rates should come out,” Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing said, noting that anyone elected to represent municipalities this year will be deciding on that tax rate after the next reval.
Revaluation doesn't mean an increase in property taxes. Local governments may choose to adjust the property tax rates so that they create a revenue neutral effect. Rushing expressed an interest in keeping the county tax rate revenue neutral.
Union County saw a 10% reduction in value with the 2015 reval and 33% increase in value with the 2021 reval.
Harrell plans to present the schedule of values to county commissioners in September 2024. Commissioners will hold a public hearing and adoption in October 2024. Notices will go out by the end of February 2025. Residents can appeal values through May 28, 2025.
Harrell said the county has an increase of 4,938 parcels since 2021 for a total of 108,995 parcels. Union County’s total real estate market value in 2022 was $35.3 billion. The county has seen 13,500 real estate transactions since 2021.
