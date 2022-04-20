MONROE – Union County recognized outgoing Commissioner Jerry Simpson for his years of service and contributions to agriculture April 18 by putting his name on the new special events center.
The county celebrated the opening of the events center in June 2021. It is part of the Union County Agricultural and Events Complex within Jesse Helms Park.
“I know that Jerry would be the last person to bring recognition to himself, but I feel strongly that we should provide recognition and thanks while Jerry is a member of this board,” Commissioner Richard Helms said.
Helms credited Simpson for his goal to create an events center supporting agriculture and the youth – a vision that evolved from his days directing the Union County Cooperative Extension office in the late 1990s. Simpson has served as a commissioner for 12 years. He opted not to run for reelection in 2022.
“Through his public service and many other works in the community, Jerry has made a significant contribution to the enhancement of the quality of life in Union County,” Helms read from a resolution.
Commissioners Stoney Rushing and David Williams endorsed the action, both saying they couldn’t think of a greater name than Simpson’s to attach to the center.
Commissioner Dennis Rape said when he let Simpson’s wife in on the secret that they were naming the building after him, Sheila Simpson replied, “He is not going to be happy.”
Simpson fought back tears at the gesture.
“I humbly accept it,” Simpson said. “There’s none worthy but one and certainly not me, but I appreciate it.”
