CHARLOTTE – Union Emergency Medical Services has become one of only six emergency medical services in North Carolina to receive accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
The three-year accreditation was based on a detailed evaluation process and interviews with staff conducted by an independent, impartial panel of commissioners representing health care, law enforcement and business.
“We have always been proud of the professionalism and competence of our Union EMS teammates, but it’s gratifying to have those qualities recognized by a prestigious international organization like CAAS,” said Bryan Edwards, chief of Union EMS. “This accreditation should also reinforce the confidence of Union County residents that, if they ever need us, they will be given quality care second to none.”
Edwards said the CAAS was especially impressed with two areas of the organization – maintaining an overall diverse workforce and the modifications Union EMS makes to its ambulances.
Union EMS redesigns its ambulance interiors to improve patient safety and teammate efficiency.
