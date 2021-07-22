MONROE – Richard Helms, who chairs the Union County Board of Commissioners, administered the oaths of office July 20 to board of election members Harry Crow, Shirley Bossbach, Kevin Jordan and Sandra Williams.
Judge Sanford Steelman was unable to attend and will take his oath of office at a later date.
The State Board of Elections chooses two members from each party to serve on each county board. Members serve two-year terms. The governor appoints the chair of each county board. Crow serves as chair of the Union board.
