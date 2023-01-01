MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe to be the “crew sock crook.”
A man was caught on surveillance footage earlier this year stealing furniture from a local business wearing crew socks on his hands and a shirt tied around his face. The business recently received a call from 59-year-old Timmy Oxendine asking about a reward for its stolen furniture.
Oxendine drove to the business with the stolen furniture in hopes of claiming a reward but he encountered detectives. They identified Oxendine as the suspect who stole the furniture.
Oxendine was arrested on charges of felony larceny. He received an unsecured bond of $2,500.
