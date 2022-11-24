MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects after receiving tips from citizens about criminal activity at a home on Hinson Road.
Detectives made multiple traffic stops as part of the investigation. With the help of K-9 Yago, detectives seized what they described as a trafficking amount of fentanyl.
Here’s a breakdown on people arrested and their charges:
• Ron Losier: Two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin.
• Robert A. Thomas: One count of simple possession schedule ii controlled substance.
• Katelyn Womack: one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Tyler Carter: one count of PWIMSD schedule II controlled substance, one count of felony possession of heroin, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Bond: possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.