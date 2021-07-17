MARSHVILLE – The Union County Sheriff's Office used a drone July 17 to catch a suspect wanted on several warrants, including meth trafficking.
Deputies had one handy because they anticipated 50-year-old Randy Prevatte to run away, officials said. And when they approached a home at 6300 block of Pleasant Hill Church Road, officials said Prevatte ran toward the woods.
Deputies tracked Prevatte for one-four of a mile before taking him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.