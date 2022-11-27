WAXHAW – Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Georgia sex offender Nov. 25 they say cut off his monitoring device.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia told local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a convicted sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor. That sheriff’s office believed Aaron Jones, 24, of Sylvester, Georgia, was in Union County.
Union County deputies found Jones walking Nov. 25 in downtown Waxhaw with Janine Wetherbee, 32, of Waxhaw. As deputies approached, Jones tried to run away only to be slowed down by a resident who grabbed his jacket, officials said.
Officials said Wetherbee not only shouted “run baby run” as Jones fled but she also provided him money, food and clothes while in Union County.
Deputies took Jones and Wetherbee to Union County Jail.
Jones was arrested on charges of a parole violation out of Georgia and received a $250,000 secured bond.
Wetherbee was arrested on charges of felony harboring a fugitive and received a $50,000 secured bond.
The sheriff’s office wants to thank the resident who tipped them off about the suspect. Call 704-283-3789 to reach out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.