MONROE – Candidates can’t officially file for office right now due to a statewide moratorium, but members of the Union County Democratic Party are going to formally organize their election committees during a Dec. 16 event.
The party invites the community to help their candidates prepare for the 2022 election at 4 p.m. at the Union County Board of Elections office.
The Democratic slate of school board candidates includes:
• Rev. John Kirkpatrick – Father, pastor and current board member, Kirkpatrick was appointed to fill the District 1 vacancy left by Candice Sturdivant in March.
• Weston Burroughs – Father of four with 13 years of experience as an educator and school leader (six years in Union County). Burroughs is a trainer in the corporate world and former small business owner in Union County.
• Steve Martin – Father of three and attorney by practice, Martin's top priority is to educate all children and prepare them for a successful future.
• Maria Palacios – Mother of three with a degree in chemistry. Palacios has three years of education experience, teaching science at the high school level. She brings a unique perspective having taught under “COVID protocols.”
“This group of seasoned professionals will bring fresh, common-sense leadership to the school board,” said Lisa Walker, chair of the Union County Democratic Party. “With years of experience in education, school leadership, business ownership and management, this group will ensure educationally sound decisions, grounded in best practices and solid research. They seek to view opportunities from all perspectives and are committed to listening and understanding as a key tenet of their decision-making process. Most importantly, this group will work to unify, not divide, our community and will do what’s best for all students, families, teachers and staff.”
The Union County Democratic Party is also backing Kimberly Morrison Hansley as she pursues a seat on the Union County Board of Commissioners.
The Union County native owns T.U.T.O.R. Financial Counseling & Literacy Services LLC, which strives to close the wealth gap and make financial stability available to individuals and families in the Southeast.
Hansley became the first Black woman to serve on the Union County school board in 2006. Since then, she has been appointed to roles with the Union County Joint Working Group, UCPS Citizens Advisory Committee for Diversity and the Community Action Board of Directors.
