MONROE – Four 2022 Union County Public Schools graduates have started college with extra funding for their education.
The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. awarded $10,000 to graduates who attended Cuthbertson, Porter Ridge and Sun Valley high schools.
The Rosa L. Poston and Jeanette B. Sherrod scholarships commemorate the achievements of two members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Union County Alumnae Chapter, who made major contributions to children and families in Union County.
“I was very humbled, yet excited to receive this scholarship which represents such great women,” said Sarah Baldwin, who attends Washington University. “I am enrolled at a top ranked university to prepare for a career in physical therapy. Ms. Jeanette B. Sherrod has motivated me even more to continue my community involvement doing outreach with both children and the elderly.”
The following graduates received the Rosa L. Poston and Jeanette B. Sherrod scholarships:
• Sarah Baldwin, Cuthbertson High, $3,500.
• Jayden Emmanuel, Sun Valley High, $3,000.
• Mia Walters, Sun Valley High, $2,000.
• Damiaja Covington, Porter Ridge High, $1,500.
During the South Atlantic Regional conference in August, Union County Alumnae Chapter received two awards. The 22 Points of Light award recognized the chapter’s excellent programs during the 2021-22 sorority year.
UCAC developed and executed 22 activities, including recognition of World AIDS Day, a blood drive, a book donation to Atrium Health West, gift cards for the Union County Christmas Bureau and Grow with Google workshops to support digital literacy.
The International Awareness and Involvement award recognized UCAC’s efforts to provide pregnant women in Kenya with adequate maternal health resources. The chapter raised nearly $8,000 for the Mary Help of the Sick Mission.
“I am proud of the work that our chapter has done to serve this community and appreciate being acknowledged by our region,” President Mary Lindsay-Barber said. “We will strive to continue to make an impact in Union County.”
Visit unioncountydst.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.