MONROE – Due to forecasted impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, Board of County Commissioners Chairman Dennis Rape declared a State of Emergency for Union County that went into effect at 5 p.m. Sept. 29.
The declaration gives the sheriff's office authority to close roads impacted by flooding and issue citations to motorists who disregard emergency barricades. The declaration also allows the county's administrative team to increase funding allocated for emergency purposes.
Emergency Management Director Andrew Ansley is directing the county’s response efforts and will activate the Emergency Operations Center on Sept. 30 at 8 a.m. to monitor the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. This brings multiple partners across the county together to share information, monitor developments, make decision and coordinate response efforts.
Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to bring flash flooding, downed trees and possible power outages.
"This is a devastating storm that has already impacted millions across the Southeast," Ansley said. "We've been paying close attention to the weather forecasts for several days and planning preparedness efforts with local and state partners."
Emergency Management, along with Bakers Volunteer Fire Department, is prepared to assist Monroe Fire Department's swiftwater rescue team. The swiftwater rescue team is ready to respond to flooding emergencies throughout the state.
Any closures and impacts to county services will be posted on the Union County website. Hurricane Preparedness resources are also available on the county’s website.
