MONROE – Union County is not ready to give up on its relationship with the Charlotte Area Transit System just yet.
Commissioners approved a staff recommendation on Jan. 3 to maintain Express Bus service if CATS is able to integrate Union County service with the Matthews Express to reduce expenses.
CATS currently uses the 74X Express Bus to take Union County residents to work in uptown Charlotte. Commuters board the bus at stops in Monroe and Indian Trail. About eight to 10 people board each of the two buses serving the route, according to staff.
Commissioner Melissa Merrell was the only member to vote against staff’s recommendation. Before the vote, she clarified that the county is spending $70,000 annually on a service with declining ridership and increasing costs for roughly 15 people.
Senior Transportation Planner Bjorn Hanson told commissioners this recommendation was a much better deal. In addition to the cost savings of a streamlined Matthews Express, the City of Monroe said it was willing to help pay for Express Bus service. Hanson said Monroe may chip in $15,000 to $25,000, depending on calculations.
“Monroe has expressed some interest in helping to fund solutions beyond just the Express Bus service,” Commissioner David Williams said. “That matters a lot to me as a commissioner in terms of embracing a solution if we got at least one municipal partner that’s willing to write some checks with us to help deliver a service.”
The county sought feedback from other municipalities about transit and received a range of responses based on their needs.
Indian Trail felt like the service should be funded by the county. Stallings wanted more information. Lake Park, Marshville and Wingate preferred the county prioritize Union County Transportation over Express Bus service. Union County Transportation is a smaller service that allows residents to schedule trips.
Union County Commissioners also encouraged staff to further explore expanding Union County Transportation hours of operation as well as research microtransit (on-demand shuttle service) through grants in partnership with Monroe and Wingate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.