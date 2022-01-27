MONROE – Union County is considering strengthening its tobacco ordinance.
Public Health Director Dennis Joyner introduced a proposal Jan. 18 to commissioners that would restrict tobacco use on county property, not just inside buildings.
Joyner said the current ordinance restricts smoking in county buildings such as the courthouse, libraries, public health and social services building and the old post office building.
However, it doesn’t address chewing tobacco or vaping. It also doesn’t address tobacco use near entrances expect for the human services building.
“It’s not a comprehensive countywide ordinance,” Joyner said.
Union County’s human services board is recommending commissioners expand the ordinance to address county property and vehicles as well as other forms of tobacco.
Stephanie Starr, who directs community support and outreach, suggested the policy go into effect on July 1 with the county spending the next few months educating the community and staff on the updated ordinance as well as how to quit using tobacco.
“We know that this is a difficult addiction,” Starr said. “It’s not something easy to stop doing, so we want to make sure that there are supports available to people who would like to quit.”
Starr said passing the ordinance will potentially increase staff productivity, lower healthcare costs, reduce the number of missed workdays and reduce clean-up costs.
Commissioner Stony Rushing asked if someone could wear a nicotine patch or chew nicotine gum under the ordinance, which they may. Rushing also asked if people smoke or vape in buildings. He then asked if the agriculture center was included, which it is.
The only area Rushing brought up that people would be allowed to use tobacco would be the courthouse courtyard, which is a street right of way.
Rushing said he hates cigarette smoke, but he had some issues with the ordinance.
Kim Bayha, a health professional and resident of the Wesley Chapel area, was among two residents to speak in favor of the ordinance.
“It is well documented that when tobacco-free environments are in place, there are significant outcomes,” Bayha said. “It supports people who currently use tobacco yet want to quit and trying to quit, which is about 70% of current users.”
She added that such ordinances also reduce secondhand smoke, vaping aerosols and influence on youth.
Chris Conway, of Indian Trail, said approving the ordinance is the right thing to do.
