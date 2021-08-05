MONROE – The Union County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 grant program.
Eligible organizations include 501c3 nonprofit organizations, congregations, governmental and educational institutions. Grants will be awarded in support of a broad range of charitable purposes.
Priority will be given to programs that provide professional development opportunities for Union County public school teachers and to projects that provide support for individuals with mental or physical disabilities due to visual or hearing impairments.
All proposed projects and programs must serve residents of Union County.
Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the proposed project. To begin the application process, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Union County Community Foundation” to access the online application.
Returning applicant organizations can log in to the Online Grants Center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account.
Completed applications must be submitted by noon Aug. 27.
Contact Nicole Fote with questions about the application process at nfote@fftc.org or at 704-973-4559.
