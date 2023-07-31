MONROE – The Union County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 grant program through noon Aug. 25.
Eligible organizations include 501c3 publicly supported charities, churches and religious organizations, governmental agencies and educational institutions.
Grants will be awarded in support of a broad range of charitable purposes. Priority will be given to programs that provide training opportunities for Union County public school teachers and to projects that provide support for individuals with disabilities due to visual or hearing impairments.
All proposed projects and programs must serve residents of Union County.
The foundation generally awards grants up to $7,500, but for exceptional applications that will be beneficial to residents of Union County, the foundation will consider larger requests.
To begin the application process, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Union County Community Foundation” to access the online application.
Returning applicant organizations can log in to the Online Grants Center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account.
Contact Nicole Fote with questions about the application process at nfote@fftc.org or at 704-973-4559.
