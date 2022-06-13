MONROE – Union County intends to add two school bond referendums to the 2022 election ballot: $134,405,000 for Union County Public Schools and $32,725,000 for South Piedmont Community College.
Commissioners have to complete a few steps to get the bonds on the ballot, including holding a public hearing on Aug. 1 to get feedback from the public, according to Beverly Liles, county finance director.
County commissioners trimmed a combined $20,615,000 from UCPS and South Piedmont’s requests during their June 6 meeting.
UCPS had requested nearly $149.3 million to move forward on eight projects, including the construction of replacement schools for Forest Hills High and East Elementary.
Commissioners were fine with the Forest Hills High and East Elementary projects but were not so keen on financing the other projects at this time.
Those included design work on four buildings, including repurposing Forest Hills for a replacement school for East Union Middle, Parkwood High School, a new career and technical education school, and administrative and warehouse facilities.
UCPS also wanted to use bond money to design and build fieldhouses and central plant additions for Marvin Ridge and Porter Ridge high schools.
School board member Gary Sides encouraged commissioners before the June 6 decision to “let the people decide.”
Sides said the district approached the county with the same bond proposal in 2020, but commissioners instead formed an ad hoc committee to create a 10-year capital plan UCPS and South Piedmont. Sides said the plan hadn’t received much feedback from commissioners about individual projects.
“We will continue investing in areas of this county that have older inadequate facilities of an age that approaches as old as me,” Sides said. “So I ask for you to vote yes to place this on the ballot this November.”
Commissioners had already appropriated $4.9 million toward design costs of Forest Hills High and East Elementary last year.
“I have no problem with presenting the bonds to the public,” Commissioner Richard Helms said. ”I understand East Elementary and Forest Hills are tied together so that they would be one line item bond issue. But my personal opinion is that I’d like to see each additional item listed as a separate votable line item for that bond and let the people decide.”
Commissioner David Williams preferred only to put the Forest Hills and East Elementary projects on the ballot, citing concerns about the amount of debt issued, long-term rates, the current economic environment and inflation.
South Piedmont Community College had initially asked for nearly $38.5 million to build phase one of a Center for Entrepreneurship as well as training centers for aseptics and public safety. The county decided only to pursue the entrepreneurship center through a bond referendum.
The county will use ARPA funding for design and land acquisition for the public safety training center and will look for other options following an audit to see if it can pay for the aseptic center on its own, Liles said.
Liles presented a property debt model that showed the difference in tax rate needed once bonds are issued and debt service comes on line for the UCPS proposal. Beginning in fiscal year 2024, the difference would be 3.5 pennies for UCPS’s two projects and 0.85 pennies for South Piedmont’s entrepreneurship center.
