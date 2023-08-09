Union County has lost one of its most influential and popular leaders with the passing of Stony Rushing on Aug. 8.
The county government released a statement on behalf of commissioners and his family sharing that Rushing had battled health issues over the past year but they were hopeful he would fully recover.
“Stony Rushing was a dedicated public servant and long-serving member of the Union County Board of Commissioners,” the statement read. “Chairman Rushing loved Union County and was passionate about serving this community. His contributions to Union County have been immeasurable and will leave a lasting impact.”
Rushing served 13 years as a Union County commissioner. He held office from 2002 to 2006 and from 2014 to present.
His colleagues appointed him as chairman of the board after the November 2022 election. He sought to repair the government’s relationship with Union County Public Schools and clean up some issues he saw in the public works department.
“We have a prosperous county,” Rushing said after taking the oath in December. “We have a county where a lot of times the leaders just look to you and say, ‘well you can give $6 more a month or $10 more a month’ or ‘it's just a little bit’ but it's not a little bit and every little bit adds on.”
Rushing was on a short list of Republicans considered in 2019 to represent the 9th District in Congress following an election scandal that prompted a do-over of the 2018 Congressional race. The race also attracted the likes of N.C. Sen. Dan Bishop, former state senator Fern Shubert and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour.
“A local Democrat in Mecklenburg County was asked, ‘Who do you worry about the most,’” Rushing said during a March 27, 2019 candidate forum. “She said Stony Rushing. She knows my reach in the Ninth District. She knows the support I have here in Union County, top vote-getter in the last election. I spent less than $5,000. I don’t need the name recognition, I have the name recognition.”
The campaign drew national media interest.
The Washington Post highlighted Rushing’s candidacy with the headline, “Gun enthusiast and real-life 'Boss Hogg' seizes GOP mantle in congressional race tainted by fraud.”
The newspaper was referencing a campaign ad in which Rushing dressed up as the “Dukes of Hazzard” character Boss Hogg and his ownership of a gun range and affiliation with the National Rifle Association.
During a May 2019 election forum for that congressional seat, Rushing was asked about a YouTube video that showed him telling a fellow commissioner he “was fixing to get his rear end whipped.”
“Maybe we need a little of that in Washington,” Rushing said at the time. “The reason I was so angry that night was because the people of Union County were having money taken away from them illegally. We had been told by our lawyers it was illegal in what they were doing and yet they had three votes regardless of the arguments that we made. I don’t regret that because the people of Union County suffered greatly because of that vote.”
Bishop won the Republican Primary and later won the seat. Rushing came in second in the primary, trailing Bishop by 1,051 votes.
“Stony Rushing was a dedicated public servant and man of God who served Union County faithfully,” Bishop tweeted Aug. 8.
Rushing had some fierce debates with his county colleagues in recent years over water and sewer rates even as he was receiving chemotherapy treatment in 2022 and 2023. Every once in a while, he would mention his treatments when the board was discussing scheduling. He last brought it up during the June 19 meeting during discussions about reinstating support of the 74X Union County Express.
“Last year, when I was going through chemotherapy in Charlotte, I was worried more about the traffic than the chemotherapy,” Rushing said. “It is dangerous and it's hard to drive in Charlotte and if somebody could use that time productively, it definitely has weight in my opinion.”
He had Vice Chair Melissa Merrell oversee the agenda during his last meeting on July 17 because he was having trouble with his eyesight.
Toward the end of the meeting, he talked about how 4-H was a great organization for children and volunteers, recalling his experiences as a young man in Scotland County and his outreach with the organization through his shooting range.
“In recent years, Stony led our community through many challenges that required difficult decisions,” N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson said in a statement. “I have no doubt the importance of those decisions and the best for Union County’s future weighed heavily on him in recent months.”
