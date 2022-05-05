Jonathan Thomas certainly has the name recognition when it comes to his campaign for the Union County Board of Commissioners.
At least six people by that name live in Union County, according to state voting records. The only issue is one of them was arrested in June 2021 on charges of disclosure of private images.
A couple of news agencies incorrectly assumed that the man arrested, Jonathan Ryan Thomas, was the same guy serving as chairman of the county planning board, Jonathan Robert Thomas. That’s not true. They even share the same middle initial.
The Charlotte Observer reported in March that the charges against Jonathan Ryan Thomas have been dropped. However, Jonathan Robert Thomas continues getting asked on the campaign trail if he’s the same guy.
“During my campaign, I have run into much opposition from misinformed individuals who have linked me to the gentleman in question,” Thomas said.
Others have asked why they should vote for him.
Thomas describes himself as a businessman. His day job is director of level management, a position that requires travel to six states and overseeing 30 jurisdictions.
“I think the county should be run like a business and a business should be run like a well-run household,” Thomas said. “It’s the same principles – just larger scale.”
Thomas built a home in Union County in 2018. He got involved in county politics the following year after a rezoning application was filed for a nearby property.
“The more I got into it, the more I realized the deck was kind of stacked toward the developer,” Thomas said, noting he had concerns about planning board members not looking into the best interests of citizens.
He realized the solution to this problem was to sign up for the planning board. He was appointed to the planning board in 2020 and became chairman in 2021.
One of the biggest projects the planning board has been tasked with during Thomas’s tenure has been the vetting of Union County’s 2050 plan. The experience of fine-tuning the long-range plan opened his eyes to what residents wanted for their communities.
“Their top issues were the out-of-control growth and the infrastructure,” he said. “That was in line with what I’ve been saying the whole time, so I feel like I wasn’t alone in all this.”
Thomas pointed to challenges facing Union County, such as being out of sewer capacity. This puts a strain on the county’s ability to compete from an economic development standpoint.
“With sewer comes a price tag,” he said. “We need to make sure that doesn’t fall on the current citizens. Because they are coming off of how many years of growth that’s been residential over-development and they are getting stuck with the bill.”
