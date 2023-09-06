MONROE – The Union County Republican Party is recommending that Clancy Baucom replace the late Stony Rushing on the Union County Board of Commissioners. A decision from commissioners may come as early as Sept. 18.
Rushing, 51, of Wingate, passed away Aug. 8, nine months after the Republican was elected to another four-year term on the board.
State law recommends commissioners consider a recommendation from the county executive committee of the appropriate political party. The Union County Republican Party’s executive committee chose Baucom from a pool of five candidates. Baucom works as president and general manager for Arbor Fields, a 200-acre nursery in Marshville.
Heading into the Sept. 5 commissioners meeting, county staff outlined in a memo the process for filling the vacancy, which included accepting applications from the public from Sept. 6 to 12. Those nominations would be considered along with Baucom at the Sept. 18 meeting.
However, commissioners opted Sept. 5 to suspend its rules for appointing the vacancy. Rule 32 outlines how vacancies are advertised to the public and applications from the public are accepted.
General Counsel Jason Kay explained that Rule 32 is most commonly used to fill vacancies on advisory boards but that the language also applies to vacancies on the board of commissioners. Commissioner Brian Helms made a motion to suspend Rule 32 in filling Rushing’s vacancy.
“This is not the first time this rule has been suspended,” Helms said. “So there is some historical precedent there … under similar circumstances so I think it would be appropriate.”
The other three members, including David Williams, voted in favor of the motion.
“It’s been, as I understand it, pretty good historical practice by this board to suspend this rule when contemplating, when discussing, when making appointments for a replacement. I think it’s appropriate to do here,” Williams said.
“This replacement is very different from filling vacancies in our other boards. We’re not talking about two or three or five or seven vacancies. We’re talking about one vacancy. We can consider as a board anybody who is domiciled in the county, who is in the member of the same party as Commissioner Rushing and is otherwise qualified. We’re just not going to go through the application process of folks submitting an application for us to review. I’m fine with that. I think it makes sense for filling this one vacancy.”
The board suspended Rule 32 back in May 2020 to appoint Commissioner Jerry Simpson to a four-year term on the South Piedmont Board of Trustees.
“Like Brian Helms said, it’s not the first time we used it,” Commissioner Richard Helms said. “Matter of fact, it has been used since I’ve been on the board.”
