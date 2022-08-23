MONROE – Union County will celebrate the opening of the new Emergency Services Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 23.
The 24,000-square-foot center houses the county’s three emergency services departments: emergency communications, the fire marshal’s office and emergency management.
"The tools and technology inside this new facility will enable us to better serve residents during critical events,” said Andrew Ansley, emergency management director. “But just as important, is the ability for all three emergency services departments to be under one roof. That will allow for quick collaboration when seconds matter.”
The Emergency Services Center is hardened to withstand and survive storms and severe events. It includes a new 911 center and an emergency operations center. Because it is a critical needs facility, it requires a constant power source and has redundant generators.
Voters approved a bond in 2018 to fund construction of the new Emergency Services Center.The total construction cost was $13.1 million.
“These Emergency Services teams have been operating with limited resources for several years and have done an incredible job despite lacking adequate workspace that facilitates coordinated collaboration during critical events that confront our county,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “I am confident this facility will sustain the needs of our emergency services for decades.”
The Emergency Services Center is located at 2258 Concord Ave., next to Union CountyHuman Services. ADW Architects designed the Emergency Services Center. Balfour Beatty led the construction.
