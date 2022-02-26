Candidates wanting to appear on the 2022 ballot have resumed filing campaign paperwork at the Union County Board of Elections.
Filing continues until noon March 4.
Here's a look at who has filed for select races that will appear on Union County ballots (incumbents for the specific seats in which they are running are designated with an (I):
N.C. Senate District 35
Republican: Todd Johnson (I)
N.C. House District 55
Republican: Mark Brody (I), Brandon Smith
N.C. House District 68
Republican: David Willis (I)
N.C. House District 69
Republican: Dean Arp (I)
Union County Board of Commissioners
Democrat: Kimberly Morrison-Hansley
Republican: Edwin Elam, Terrence Glesias, Melssa Merrrell, Parker Mills, Dennis Rape (I), Stony Rushing (I), Jonathan Thomas, Travis Wilson, Brian Helms
Union County Board of Education At-Large
Democrat: Weston Burroughs
Republican: Jimmy Bention Sr.
Union County Board of Education District 3
Democrat: Maria Palacios
Republican: Gary Sides
Union County Board of Education District 4
Democrat: Jodi McConkey
Republican: Sandra Greene, Breanne Taylor
Union County Board of Education District 6
Democrat: Steve Martin
Republican: Jessica Cook, Kathy Heintel (I)
Union County Board of Education District 1 (unexpired)
Republican: Colleen Kamolnik
Union County Sheriff
Republican: Eddie Cathey (I)
N.C. Superior Court Judge District 20B Seat 02
Republican: Matt Smith
Union County District Attorney
Republican: Trey Robison (I)
Union County Clerk of Superior Court
Republican: Wendy Maynard, Rodney Pierce, Sandra Smith, Charles Teague
