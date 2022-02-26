Candidates wanting to appear on the 2022 ballot have resumed filing campaign paperwork at the Union County Board of Elections.

Filing continues until noon March 4.

Here's a look at who has filed for select races that will appear on Union County ballots (incumbents for the specific seats in which they are running are designated with an (I):

N.C. Senate District 35

Republican: Todd Johnson (I)

N.C. House District 55

Republican: Mark Brody (I), Brandon Smith

N.C. House District 68

Republican: David Willis (I)

N.C. House District 69

Republican: Dean Arp (I)

Union County Board of Commissioners

Democrat: Kimberly Morrison-Hansley

Republican: Edwin Elam, Terrence Glesias, Melssa Merrrell, Parker Mills, Dennis Rape (I), Stony Rushing (I), Jonathan Thomas, Travis Wilson, Brian Helms

Union County Board of Education At-Large

Democrat: Weston Burroughs

Republican: Jimmy Bention Sr.

Union County Board of Education District 3

Democrat: Maria Palacios

Republican: Gary Sides

Union County Board of Education District 4

Democrat: Jodi McConkey

Republican: Sandra Greene, Breanne Taylor

Union County Board of Education District 6

Democrat: Steve Martin

Republican: Jessica Cook, Kathy Heintel (I)

Union County Board of Education District 1 (unexpired)

Republican: Colleen Kamolnik

Union County Sheriff

Republican: Eddie Cathey (I)

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 20B Seat 02

Republican: Matt Smith

Union County District Attorney

Republican: Trey Robison (I)

Union County Clerk of Superior Court

Republican: Wendy Maynard, Rodney Pierce, Sandra Smith, Charles Teague 

