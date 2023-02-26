MONROE – Union County commissioners directed the county manager Feb. 20 to buy a new mower for the soccer fields at Jesse Helms Park in Wingate.
Parks & Recreation Director Jim Chaffin wrote in an internal memo to county leaders that buying a new mower would be in the best interest of his department.
“The current Toro Groundsmaster that is being utilized to cut the soccer fields at Jesse Helms Park is over 15 years old,” Chaffin wrote. “The mower has begun giving our maintenance team continuous problems that cannot be repaired.”
The county has budgeted $80,017.47 to buy a new Toro Groundsmaster from Smith Turf and Irrigation in Charlotte.
