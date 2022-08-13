MONROE – The Union County Board of Elections is accepting absentee ballot request forms for the Nov. 8 general election.
Any registered and eligible North Carolina voter may request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Registered voters who want to vote by mail must request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Ways to request an absentee ballot:
In-Person: 316-B East Windsor St., Monroe, N.C. 28112
By mail: P.O. Box 1106, Monroe, N.C. 28111-1106
All requests must be made on an official NC Absentee Ballot Request Form. Voters can only request an absentee ballot for one election with each form.
A near relative or legal guardian may request a ballot for a voter. A near relative is a voter’s spouse, brother or sister, parent or stepparent, mother/father-in-law, child or stepchild, son/daughter-in-law or grandparent/grandchild.
Required information includes the voter’s name, date of birth, address and the voter’s driver’s license number or ID or last four digits of their Social Security number. Fraudulently or falsely completing the form is a Class I felony. Absentee ballot request records are confidential until Election Day.
Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 9. Ballots are only mailed to registered voters who request them using official request forms.
For more information about absentee voting by-mail or other election information, contact the Union County Board of Elections at 704-283-3809, email at union.boe@unioncountync.gov or visit unioncountyncelections.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.