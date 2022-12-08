MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners has elected a new chair and vice chair to lead the Board in 2023.
Stony Rushing now chairs the board. Rushing has served as a commissioners since 2014. He previously served on the board from 2002 through 2006.
Newly elected commissioner Melissa Merrell is serving as vice chair.
Merrell and Brian Helms took their oath of office during the Dec. 5 meeting after being elected last month. Rushing also took his oath of office during the meeting.
The chair and vice chair are elected annually for a term of one year. The chair presides at all meetings. The vice chair acts in the absence of the chair.
